Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Sells 3,477 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.72. The company had a trading volume of 280,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,376. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $408.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Pharmaceutical Services
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.