Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Sells 3,477 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.72. The company had a trading volume of 280,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,376. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $408.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. Stephens boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.