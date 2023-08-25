Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $17,848.92 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 19,401 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $17,848.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,260,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,313 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $6,758.52.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

