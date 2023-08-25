Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $350.06. 697,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
