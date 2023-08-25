Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $350.06. 697,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

