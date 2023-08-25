Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $20,623.68 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $20,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Olivier Marie sold 222 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $2,364.30.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Olivier Marie sold 963 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $8,801.82.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.