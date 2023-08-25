Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. 512,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Timken by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Timken by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

