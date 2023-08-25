Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 3,525 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $153,055.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 815,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295,201 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

