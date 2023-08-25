Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 1,478,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

