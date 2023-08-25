Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $657,870.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $204.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.18 and a 200 day moving average of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

