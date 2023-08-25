Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $23,097.40 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,895 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $23,097.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,554,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $28,435.50.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jing Nealis sold 10,763 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $20,987.85.

SES AI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

