Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) President Sells $97,785.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Blanchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 159.15 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

