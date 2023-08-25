Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Sells $75,431.65 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

