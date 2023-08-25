Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 3,976 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $138,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,095,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48.

On Friday, June 16th, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $122,600.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97.

Intapp Stock Down 2.3 %

Intapp stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. FMR LLC raised its position in Intapp by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

