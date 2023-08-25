Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells $192,476.72 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 163.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 251.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $849,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

