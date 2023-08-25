Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) President Sells 6,976 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadre alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Brad Williams sold 235 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $5,912.60.

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE CDRE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Cadre

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.