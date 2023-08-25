Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 892 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $25,653.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,025,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,946 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $59,314.08.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $4,610.06.

On Monday, August 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05.

On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of 123.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

