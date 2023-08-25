Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00.

ANET traded down $10.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.19. 3,375,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Arista Networks by 128.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 570.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

