Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $20,883,375.10 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72.

On Thursday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55.

On Thursday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

