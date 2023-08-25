Insider Selling: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Insider Sells 9,514 Shares of Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) insider Pamela P. Palmer sold 9,514 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $11,131.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,688.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

