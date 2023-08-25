Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Buys $46,839.45 in Stock

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford bought 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $46,839.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Westrock Coffee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.71.
About Westrock Coffee
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westrock Coffee
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.