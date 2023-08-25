Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Buys $46,839.45 in Stock

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford bought 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $46,839.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

