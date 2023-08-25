Insider Buying: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Buys $1,499,982.25 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,402.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

