Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £28,760 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($36,693.03).

Byron Elmer Grote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Byron Elmer Grote bought 6,000 shares of Inchcape stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.22) per share, with a total value of £43,380 ($55,345.75).

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 727.50 ($9.28) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 769.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 801.05. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 666.50 ($8.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,636.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.84) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

