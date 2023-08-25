Insider Buying: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) COO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) COO Peter A. Gray purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,636.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 23,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,572. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESSA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.