Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Acquires $214,400.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,785,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,683,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 2,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $44,709.00.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

