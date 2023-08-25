Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Acquires $55,020.60 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 13,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,520.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $314.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

