Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $472.25 million, a PE ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

About Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

