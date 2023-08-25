Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 216.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713,279 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $94,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,896. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

