Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,174 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

