Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,942 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.