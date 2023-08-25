Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Morphic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morphic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $7,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $11,214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morphic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $205,532.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $796,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,387 shares of company stock worth $1,134,555 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. TheStreet lowered shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Morphic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

