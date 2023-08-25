Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,107,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 87.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,267 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.