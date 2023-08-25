Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

