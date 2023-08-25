Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

