Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,835 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 904.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,888 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $425.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.57. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.