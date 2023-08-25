Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.80 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

