Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.