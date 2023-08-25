Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.50. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 12,492 shares changing hands.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$384.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of C$85.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

