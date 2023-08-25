Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.