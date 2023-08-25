Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $159.50 and a one year high of $248.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

