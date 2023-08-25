IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY stock remained flat at $8.69 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 871. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.58%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.