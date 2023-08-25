IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IDWM opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

