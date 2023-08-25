IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.91. 50,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

