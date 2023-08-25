IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $81.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $70.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,580,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 17,714.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 755,327 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

