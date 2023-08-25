Humanscape Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.15 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $7.56 million and $4.15 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

