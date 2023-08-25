Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.46.
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
