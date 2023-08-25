HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €69.00 ($75.00) and last traded at €69.50 ($75.54). Approximately 3,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.90 ($75.98).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

