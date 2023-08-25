Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.85

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.85 and traded as high as $21.93. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 28,062 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -149.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

