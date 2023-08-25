Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Shares Down 6.5%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 217,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,540% from the average session volume of 13,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Hongkong Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Hongkong Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

