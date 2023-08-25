HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.58

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $19.64. HMN Financial shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 779 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

