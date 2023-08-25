Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.74). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.75), with a volume of 100 shares.

Hibernia REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.90. The stock has a market cap of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

