Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Williams Trading

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 529,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 28.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 192.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 122.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

